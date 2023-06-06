New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, and Meta Platforms were slapped with a privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, accuses Laboratory Corp. of knowingly obtaining patients’ protected health information through its use of the Meta Pixel tracking tool without consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The suit is also backed by Levin Law and Meyer Wilson PA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02773, Howard et al v. Laboratory Corporation of America et al.

