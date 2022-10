Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Selman Breitman on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Newark, Y. Homayoun and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by pro se plaintiffs who contend that excessive force was used when executing a search warrant on their home. The case is 4:22-cv-06154, Howard et al v. City of Newark et al.

California

October 21, 2022, 6:58 AM