Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Selman Breitman on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Newark, California, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, over the alleged use of excessive force during a search, was filed pro se by Lenika Howard and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:22-cv-06154, Howard et al. v. City of Newark et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 18, 2022, 5:55 PM