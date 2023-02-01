Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bombardier Recreational Products and Homewood Motorcycles Inc. to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Hawthorne Atchison Riddle on behalf of Kareem Howard and Lamesa Howard, arises from an allegedly defective 2021 Can-Am Spyder PT LTD three-wheel motorcycle that caught fire while in use. The case is 2:23-cv-00066, Howard et al v. Bombardier Recreational Products et al.

Automotive

February 01, 2023, 5:21 PM