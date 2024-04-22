R. Trent Taylor, Eugene E. Matthews III and Frank Talbott from McGuireWoods and Trajan Perez and Lorien Giles from Miller Nash have stepped in to represent Waste Management in a pending class action. The action, filed March 5 in California Central District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos and Liddle Sheets Coulson, accuses the defendant, which owns and operates the El Sobrante landfill, of releasing noxious off-site odors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 5:24-cv-00490, Howard Eigenberg v. USA Waste of California, Inc.
Business Services
April 22, 2024, 9:46 AM