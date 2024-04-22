Who Got The Work

R. Trent Taylor, Eugene E. Matthews III and Frank Talbott from McGuireWoods and Trajan Perez and Lorien Giles from Miller Nash have stepped in to represent Waste Management in a pending class action. The action, filed March 5 in California Central District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos and Liddle Sheets Coulson, accuses the defendant, which owns and operates the El Sobrante landfill, of releasing noxious off-site odors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 5:24-cv-00490, Howard Eigenberg v. USA Waste of California, Inc.

Business Services

April 22, 2024, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Eigenberg

Plaintiffs

Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos

Liddle Sheets Coulson PC

Arias Sanguinetti Stahle And Torrijos LLP

defendants

USA Waste of California, Inc.

USA Waste of California, Inc., d/b/a Waste Management

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

Miller Nash

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference