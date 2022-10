News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is slated to hold its first oral argument session under the leadership of newly installed Chief Justice Debra Todd on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 in her home turf of Allegheny County. Todd's first session as leader of the high court comes sooner than expected, with her ascension to the role following the death of Chief Justice Max Baer shortly before his planned retirement.

Government

October 20, 2022, 4:44 PM