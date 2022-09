News From Law.com

Now that summer is over, law firms want people back in the office. Just how they are going to go about that is still a bit muddy. Balancing cultural and professional needs with personal ones is tricky, and luring people who have performed well in their jobs remotely to come back to the office will be an uphill climb with no blueprint on best practices.

September 09, 2022, 5:00 AM