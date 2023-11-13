How Will AI Disrupt Legal Billing? Early Innovations Offer S...

News From Law.com

The generative AI wave is upon the legal industry. And though many law firms and legal departments are in an experimentation phase, previous technological shifts offer some clues for what's to come. Legal analysts report that while AI has yet to upend the billable hour or usher in a new era of AFAs, change is coming, faster than before. Already, law firms and in-house departments are employing a more data-driven approach with tools like AI to drive cost efficiencies in operations and legal practice.

Legal Services

November 13, 2023, 10:26 AM

nature of claim: /