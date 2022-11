News From Law.com

With Election Day 2022 behind us, insurance professionals are now taking a look at what the results might mean for the industry moving forward. On the biggest stage, control of the federal government has shifted to a divided government model, which could have insurance implications. But for most things insurance, control at the state level is where most of the decisions are made.

Property & Casualty

November 21, 2022, 7:30 AM