A 15-year-long dispute between associations at a Miami Beach luxury condominium continues, as a Miami-Dade Circuit judge will soon decide how to divide up a $1 million ruling between two winning parties. The case involves The Bath Club, which was found to have failed to provide outdoor food service and maintain cabanas pursuant to an arbitration order.

September 09, 2022, 4:23 PM