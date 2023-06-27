How Weil Associate Josh Halpern Argued 4 Appeals in 6 Weeks ...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily checks in with Josh Halpern, an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges based in Washington, D.C., who just argued four appeals in six weeks. At the Fifth Circuit and Seventh Circuit, he argued on behalf of Rastafarian men seeking damages against prison officials who shaved their heads. At the Second Circuit, he sought to revive a religious discrimination lawsuit for a Jewish girls' school. He also handled a criminal appeal at New York's Appellate Division, Second Department.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 27, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /