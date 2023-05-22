How We Won: Website Wins Suit Despite Exposing Social Securi...

News From Law.com

A judge in Cape May County, New Jersey, has ruled that a website that posted names and Social Security numbers of 88 people online is not subject to claims for damages under the state's Consumer Fraud Act. Superior Court Judge Ralph Paolone dismissed the suit against Insight Intelligence LLC, which operates a website called OPRAmachine.com. The ruling is good news for the site and its operator, who were facing claims for treble damages under a 2019 amendment to the Consumer Fraud Act. The case is believed to be the first to apply that portion of the Consumer Fraud Act.

