How We Won: Medical Billing Expert Helps Defense Lawyers Thw...

Atlanta defense attorneys with Groth, Makarenko, Kaiser & Eidex have thwarted an injured plaintiff's attempt to recover $4.5 million in damages linked to an auto tort. Rather than return a seven-figure plaintiff verdict, Fulton County State Court jurors awarded just over $8,200. Now defense counsel Jay Eidex and D. Nathan Chong are crediting the significantly decreased verdict to their strategic implementation of a billing expert at trial to overcome "extraordinarily high medical bills, in a legal climate where verdicts have been skyrocketing."

Insurance

September 29, 2023, 11:29 AM

