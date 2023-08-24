How We Won: Finnegan Shakes off Patent Litigator for BMW | L...

News From Law.com

Counsel for BMW of North America in a series of patent infringement lawsuits in Texas and other jurisdictions claims it secured a promise not to sue, but the Ireland-based plaintiff said sought-for promise was much ado about nothing. Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner announced a win for BMW this week, pointing to an Aug. 22 federal court order in the Eastern District of Michigan that dismisses with prejudice all pending claims against BMW that were brought by Scramoge Technology Ltd.

