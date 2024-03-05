How We Got $2M for a Client Offered $100K | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A Florida jury awarded Kimberly Agee nearly $2 million for injuries she sustained in a 2019 car crash, but the case had to go to trial to make that outcome happen. Agee, who was represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Grant Gillenwater and Yalkin Gencel, declined the defense's highest pre-trial settlement offer of $100,000, and was ultimately awarded the seven-figure verdict. After listening to the details of her injuries and the circumstances that occurred surrounding the crash, jurors came up with a total of $1,900,878.02 on their verdict form.

Florida

March 05, 2024, 8:53 AM

nature of claim: /