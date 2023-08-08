How We Got $1M for an 80-Year-Old Personal Injury Client—P...

News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney went from zero to hero for his client, and secured more than $1 million after a slip-and-fall in a condo. But the real victory, attorney Jorge P. Gutierrez Jr. said, was just obtaining that seven-figure win for someone in his client's age group. A then-77-year-old Cuban immigrant, Rosa Tulenfeld, sued two defendants, Condominium Association of Parker Plaza Estates Inc. and Centurion Property Management LLC, operating under the name America Service Industries, after the fall at her condo complex in 2020.

August 08, 2023, 5:11 PM

