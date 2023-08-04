How We Did It: Litigators Overcome Governmental Immunity | L...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court concluded governmental immunity did not apply to an officer who collided with a woman's car, injuring her and her two children. On August 10, 2017, Bloomfield police officer Jonathan Sykes responded to a possible abduction, and drove with his police cruiser's emergency lights on and siren activated. The plaintiff, Marline Adesokan, made a left turn at an intersection right as Sykes was attempting to pass her on the left side. Sykes was traveling 71.8 miles per hour, where the speed limits were 30 and 40 miles per hour, and collided with the driver's side of the plaintiff's vehicle, the decision said.

Connecticut

August 04, 2023, 3:12 PM

