How We Did It: Lawyers Use Workers Comp Exemptions to Clinch...

At their clients' request, a pair of Atlanta personal injury attorneys has settled a wrongful death complaint filed against a Ben Hill County employer for $2 million. But having leveraged exceptions to get around statutory employer immunity, plaintiff counsel said they'd been prepared to continue litigating the case after uncovering discrepancies in both the defendant's recollection of events and his insurance carrier's purported policy limits. Now the Butler Kahn duo behind the seven-figure confidential settlement is cautioning other attorneys to repeatedly vet insurance maximums communicated by defendants' insurers.

June 22, 2023, 10:23 AM

