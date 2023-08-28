How to Overcome: Attorneys Own Witness Wouldnt Agree on Caus...

News From Law.com

In a head-on motor vehicle collision case involving a drunk driver, the plaintiff's doctors would not confirm causation of injuries. But another path led to a $300,000 settlement. Attorney Michael Snellings of Trantolo & Trantolo represented the plaintiff, Megan Deschenes. The defendant, Clint Taylor, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and crossed the center line on the road, causing a head-on collision that left the plaintiff with injuries to her neck, back, wrist, ankle and foot, the complaint said.

