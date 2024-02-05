How to Not Get Hacked in 2024 | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Spare a thought for your law firm's IT professionals, who recently concluded what several legal cybersecurity experts called the worst year in history for law firm data breaches. Last year saw some of the world's largest law firms get hacked by clandestine, increasingly sophisticated groups. All of the Big Law firms hit in 2023 had cybersecurity measures in place, underscoring the challenges even the most well-resourced law firms face in securing their networks against a global network of threat actors.

