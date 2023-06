News From Law.com

Judges Joe Bishop, Chris McFadden, Rucker Smith and Russel Smith share a look behind the curtain at what it's like to preside over cases on their respective benches and how lawyers can leave a good impression no matter what court they're in at a June 8 panel for continuing legal education at the Georgia Bar Annual Meeting.

June 13, 2023, 2:21 PM

