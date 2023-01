News From Law.com

In the first article of this series we outlined three ways that you – no matter where you are age- and stage-wise in your career – can jumpstart your business development success just by focusing on relationships. To briefly recap Phase One, simply: Start: Procrastination or inaction can easily become the default, so, if you are 1) paralyzed by perfection – invoke McKeown's 85% Rule, or 2) overwhelmed with options and where to begin – make a list.

Georgia

January 31, 2023, 7:01 AM