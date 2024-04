News From Law.com

Other than the BlackBerry, I'm not sure lawyers will really ever love tech. However, with patchy adoption of technology within the legal industry more must be done to create tools that add value and can be easily adopted. In this article, we will explore some of the key factors that technology providers should consider when developing products for the legal industry, as well as some of the pitfalls that they should avoid.

April 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

