As Donald Trump faces a myriad of criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, all while campaigning for a return to the White House, white-collar defense lawyers discussed potential strategies that could be considered by counsel for the former president. They noted the uniqueness of the latest charges handed up by a D.C. grand jury and whether it would be a good idea to seek recusal of the trial judge.

District of Columbia

August 02, 2023, 6:14 PM

