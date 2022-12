News From Law.com

A New Jersey attorney has been disciplined for failing to pursue a police civil rights case he deemed meritless after agreeing to try the case. The state Supreme Court issued a reprimand to Raymond A. Grimes, a solo practitioner in Neshanic Station, based on the Disciplinary Review Board's assertion that he failed to pursue the case over a two-year period after leading the client to believe he would handle the case up until trial.

December 20, 2022, 1:08 PM