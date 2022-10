News From Law.com

Adeia CEO Paul Davis, who most recently served as legal chief for Silicon Valley-based TiVo parent company Xperi, spoke recently with Corporate Counsel about how he successfully jumped from GC to CEO, the challenges he faced in the midst of the Adeia-Xperi spinoff and what he learned from the experience.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 03, 2022, 4:00 PM