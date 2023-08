News From Law.com

Grant Smith of Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon recently secured a "difficult" defense win in a trucking tort where plaintiffs represented by Yehuda Smolar of the YES Law Group and William Cromwell of Carter Cromwell asked a DeKalb County state court jury for between $2.75 million and $4.125 million in closing.

Automotive

August 23, 2023, 6:52 PM

