How This Kirkland Partner Pushed Past a Flat Tire and Glitch...

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Jess Krannich, a partner in the Salt Lake City office of Kirkland & Ellis. Last month, as he was driving to handle an important hearing in Park City for client Sotheby's, his tire blew out. When he finally made it to the courtroom 30 minutes late, tech glitches kept him from making his planned PowerPoint presentation. Still, he pressed forward and won a ruling completely brought against the brokerage by a prominent local developer.

Real Estate

May 09, 2023, 7:30 AM

