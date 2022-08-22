How These Law Firms Prepped for Switch to State Courts in Ab...

News From Law.com

As the legal battle over abortion rights shifts to state courts, lawyers are diving into the history surrounding state constitutions in an attempt to ensure access to the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent landmark decision. Firms are expected to bolster their legal teams with local counsel who have deep knowledge of a particular state's laws and bench for help in that arena, said Carmel Shachar, executive director of Harvard Law School's Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics.

District of Columbia

August 22, 2022, 5:06 PM