How the Meaning of Law Firm Culture Evolved in 2022 | Law.co...

New Podcast

The past year saw a number of law firm leaders and industry observers begin to make peace with the fact that the old way of working—five 12-hour days a week in a traditional office—is likely gone forever. And with that realization came some innovative ideas about how to preserve and even improve law firm culture both in and outside the office. In this year-end episode of Legal Speak, we look back at some of our most popular conversations throughout the year with law firm leaders and industry observers as they set out to navigate this new normal.

December 16, 2022, 7:16 PM