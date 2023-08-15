How the Ga. Indictment Against Trump May Be the Biggest Yet ...

News From Law.com

The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled late Monday night opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump's allies to new jeopardy. But it also raises familiar legal issues of whether the First Amendment allows a politician to try to overturn an election. Already, Trump and his supporters are alleging the indictment is the product of a politicized, corrupt process.

District of Columbia

August 15, 2023, 3:25 PM

