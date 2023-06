News From Law.com

An Atlanta jury has delivered a $4 million verdict in favor of a patient who suffered severe nerve damage after a botched surgery. This award came with a $1 million setoff, to account for a settlement the plaintiffs arrived with the doctor who performed the procedure, leaving the practice he worked for on the hook for $3 million through vicarious liability.

June 01, 2023, 3:04 PM

