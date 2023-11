News From Law.com

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes and co-counsel Mark Meliski, and John Bartholomew of the Barnes Law Group recently secured a $10M medical malpractice verdict in the State Court of Fulton County against Piedmont Hospital, represented by David Ladner and Alan Payne of Bendin Sumrall & Ladner.

Health Care

November 20, 2023, 5:10 PM

