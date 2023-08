News From Law.com

For the firms on this year's A-List ranking of the most well-rounded members of the Am Law 200, one key to success is embracing change. In this piece, Andrew Maloney talks to leaders of some of the A-List firms on what they are doing to keep their organizations financially sound while also doing well by their employees and communities.

August 01, 2023, 3:15 PM

