How South Florida Courts Are Adjusting to Tort Reform Law 6 ...

Leading up to and after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the tort reform legislation into law, South Florida courts were overwhelmed with an influx of filings. That includes Broward Chief Circuit Judge Jack Tuter, who warned in March that the court could potentially initiate "drastic measures," such as to "stay the prosecution of all newly filed cases for a period of time" or adding a new day for motion calendar. But filings dipped in April and the court oversaw over 40 more trials in the first six months of the year versus the prior year.

September 19, 2023, 1:48 PM

