U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar says she observed a wide variety of advocacy styles when watching every Supreme Court argument during the two years she clerked for Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. "I think what made each of those styles effective for individual advocates was the sincerity that was behind it," she said. "They were being themselves and they were comfortable in their own skin and knew what worked for them."

District of Columbia

January 17, 2023, 6:30 AM