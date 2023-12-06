How Should Midsize Firms Navigate DEI Landmines? | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

While midsize firms haven't been targeted, some firms outside the Am Law 200 offer diversity scholarships that appear similar to the programs that drew litigation from conservative legal activists, according to a Law.com Pro Mid-Market review of midsize firms. And yet, employment lawyers and chief diversity officers said the possibility of pushback shouldn't stop firms from advancing their DEI goals. Instead, the backlash should prompt midsize firms to review their policies to make sure they're compliant with the law. In the wake of the affirmative action decision, firms may also look to cast a wider net when recruiting, DEI professionals said.

December 06, 2023, 9:22 AM

