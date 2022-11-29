How Possessive Attorneys and Passive Managers Stymie Success...

News From Law.com

As chronicled in part one of this series, a lack of succession planning has traced the downfall of many storied and successful firms, including a handful of 2022 acquisitions and dissolutions that followed a lawyer's retirement or pull-back from management duties. At the heart of many such situations, according to interviews with firm leaders, management consultants, and recruiters, is an equity partner's unwillingness to pass on client relationships and a firm's failure to plan for the transfer of its most valuable clients to a new relationship partner.

Legal Services

November 29, 2022, 12:11 PM