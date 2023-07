News From Law.com

A father-son plaintiffs' team recently secured a $14M win against a husband-wife defense in a DeKalb County wrongful death trial for a six-year-old boy. Plaintiffs' attorney Bruce Hagen said the major challenge in the case was how to persuade the jury of the monetary value of a young person's life

Automotive

July 27, 2023, 5:18 PM

nature of claim: /