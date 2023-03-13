How One Litigation Group Evolved Its Training Program to Inc...

News From Law.com

This morning the Am Law Litigation Daily discusses how Sheppard Mullin has incorporated remote advocacy into the training it offers its junior litigators with Sascha Henry, a co-leader of the firm's 200-lawyer business trial practice group who is based in Los Angeles. "I think there will always be an element of being certain that our practitioners are fluent in the technology that is being used so that they can advocate wherever they need to advocate," Henry said.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 13, 2023, 7:30 AM