How One Attorneys Firm Rallied Behind Him Following an ALS D...

In the recruiting phase, law firms can talk all day about flexibility, work-life-balance and the family-style connections among colleagues, but what happens when all those talking points get put to the test? This week's episode features an interview with Nick Warack, an attorney who received an ALS diagnosis while working at Davis Wright Tremaine. Warack talks about how, in the midst of crushing unknowns, his firm and coworkers provided him unwavering support in the aftermath of the news.

August 18, 2023, 5:46 PM

