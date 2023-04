News From Law.com

In an appeal brought by the Arizona Republican Party over a superior court's dismissal of its complaint challenging the hand count audit process Maricopa County used for the 2020 general election, the Arizona Court of Appeals said that ARP's brief left uncertainty in the briefing process by leaving opposing counsel and the court to sort through a "muddled presentation."

Government

April 24, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /