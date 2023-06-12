How Nearly All-Female Litigation Team Won $62.3M First Amend...

News From Law.com

The nearly all-female litigation team at the AXS Law Group spoke exclusively about how they proved in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale First Amendment retaliation for a Little Havana nightclub against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. But while Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez said the $62.3M verdict would be covered by excess carrier coverage, she indicated the defense is already gearing for an appeal because of the implications of the verdict.

June 12, 2023, 2:15 PM

