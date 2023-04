News From Law.com

The multifamily sector is thriving nationwide as demand for more apartments continues to grow. But it hasn't escaped the impact of rising interest and cap rates on lenders and investors. Lending and capital experts at GlobeSt's Spring Multifamily Conference, shared their take on the impact of interest and cap rates, and their predictions for 2023.

April 03, 2023, 2:08 PM

