How Much of Justin Is Jewish? Costco Wins Suit Over Employee...

A jury in Monmouth County, New Jersey, has ruled in favor of Costco Wholesale Corp. in a customer's suit over a store employee's alleged antisemitic remarks. Following a seven-day trial before Superior Court Judge Gregory Acquaviva, the jury ruled that statements to Irwin Wayne Levy by employee Georgina Percia did not violate New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination. The verdict could be viewed as an illustration of the peril of bringing a discrimination claim based on a single incident.

October 20, 2022, 3:20 PM