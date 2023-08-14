How Lawyers Can Ethically Take a Vacation | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

In a high-pressure work environment like the practice of law, taking time away from work obligations can be essential to attorneys' well-being and fostering long-term careers. Lawyers, as a profession, face higher rates of anxiety, depression and burnout than others. As a result, taking vacation can be a good risk-management tool because it allows lawyers time off, away from their dockets, to recharge and renew focus. Attorneys who are refreshed may be less likely to commit errors in practice.

Georgia

August 14, 2023, 11:16 AM

