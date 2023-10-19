How Lawyers Are Already Wielding Upcoming Changes to Expert ...

News From Law.com

At a Sept. 6 status conference, lawyers debated the impact of the upcoming amendments to the Federal Rule 702 of Evidence on the talcum powder litigation against Johnson & Johnson. The talc cases are among several in which lawyers have addressed the amendments, which become effective on Dec. 1. The defense bar has insisted the amendments ensure courts embrace their gatekeeping role when it comes to expert testimony. Plaintiffs' attorneys, however, have called the amendments unnecessary and bordering on unconstitutional.

Delaware

October 19, 2023, 11:27 AM

nature of claim: /