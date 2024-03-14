How Judges Weigh Lead Counsel Decisions in Class Actions and...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily column sits in on a discussion of how judges choose lead counsel held at the Western Alliance Bank Class Action Forum in San Diego earlier this week. "I talk a lot to my new colleagues because it is kind of an animal many of them are not acquainted with. And it's like, 'What do we do?'" said Chief Judge Richard Seeborg of the Northern District of California. The discussion featured additional judges from the state's other three federal districts.

