How Has New Jerseys Judge Shortage Impacted Defense Lawyers?...

Are there winners and losers in New Jersey's ongoing shortage of judges? The judge shortage and the resulting long wait for trials are bad news for plaintiff lawyers, who often work on contingency and therefore face long delays before getting paid for their work. But for defense lawyers and their clients, the impact of the judge shortage is more complicated. Some litigators say plaintiffs lawyers are demanding too much money to settle, while others think defendants are taking advantage of the leverage gained through a long wait for trial dates.

May 11, 2023, 6:14 PM

