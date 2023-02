News From Law.com

Goodwin has gained or lost more than 1,000 lateral associates since 2020, averaging about one lateral associate move per day, according to an American Lawyer analysis of three years of hiring data from Law.com Legal Compass. In total, 646 associates joined the firm in lateral moves while 392 departed, leaving a net gain of 254 associates. More than 100 associates came and went within the three-year span, and 28 stayed for 12 months or less.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 09, 2023, 4:00 AM